MADRID, Sept 2 Atletico Madrid have strengthened their squad for their Champions League, La Liga and King's Cup campaigns with the purchase of Belgium defender Toby Alderweireld from Ajax Amsterdam.

The Spanish club said on their website (www.clubatleticodemadrid.com) on Monday that the 24-year-old had agreed a four-year contract.

They also confirmed the arrival of France midfielder Josuha Guilavogui from St Etienne on a five-year deal, which had already been announced by the Ligue 1 side.

"I wanted to sign for one of the best clubs in Europe," Atletico quoted Alderweireld, who will join international team mate and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois at the club, as saying.

"He (Courtois) told me about Atletico's interest and how fantastic the team and their fans are. He recommended I come because he is very happy here." (Reporting by Iain Rogers, Editing by John Mehaffey)