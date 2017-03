MADRID Aug 1 Atletico Madrid have taken Argentine fullback Cristian Ansaldi on a season-long loan from Russian club Zenit St Petersburg, the La Liga champions said on Friday.

The 27-year-old, who will likely replace Filipe Luis at left back after the Brazilian left to join Chelsea this month, has passed a medical and signed his contract, Atletico said on their website (www.clubatleticodemadrid.com).

Ansaldi has three caps for Argentina but was not part of the squad at this year's World Cup in Brazil. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)