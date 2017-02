MADRID, July 21 Atletico Madrid have agreed to release Brazilian midfielder Paulo Assuncao from the year left on his contract so he can join Sao Paolo, the Europa League winners said on Saturday.

The 32-year-old former Porto player joined Atletico in 2008 and helped them win Europe's second tier club competition in 2010 and again in May after a 3-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao.

Assuncao had dropped out of the reckoning under new coach Diego Simeone last season.

"I have enjoyed the best moments of my career here, winning three European trophies (including the 2010 European Super Cup)," Assuncao said. "I am looking forward to returning to Brazil." (Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Martyn Herman)