MADRID, July 11 Atletico Madrid have widened their options in central defence by agreeing to sign experienced former Argentina international Martin Demichelis from Malaga on a free transfer.

The 32-year-old, who joined Malaga from Bayern Munich in 2011 and was out of contract with the south coast club, had passed a medical and signed a one-year deal, Atletico said on their website (www.clubatleticodemadrid.com) on Thursday.

"He is used to playing the big competitions and will bring a great deal to the team," sporting director Jose Luis Perez Caminero said.

Atletico finished third behind champions Barcelona and city rivals Real Madrid in La Liga last season, which earned them a berth in next term's Champions League.

Demichelis, who last played for his country in November 2011, will compete for a place in coach and compatriot Diego Simeone's starting lineup with Miranda of Brazil and Uruguayan Diego Godin, as well as with Cata Diaz, another Argentine. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Justin Palmer)