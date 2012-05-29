MADRID May 29 Atletico Madrid have agreed to
sign Turkey midfielder Emre Belozoglu from Fenerbahce on a free
transfer, the La Liga club said on Tuesday.
The 31-year-old, who also had stints at Inter Milan,
Newcastle and Galatasaray, will sign a two-year deal later this
week subject to a medical, Atletico said on their website
(www.clubatleticodemadrid.com).
It will be their second signing of the close season after
the Europa League winners said on Monday they had agreed a deal
with Porto forward Cristian Rodriguez, a Uruguay international.
"Emre has everything he needs to triumph at Atletico," the
player's compatriot and new team mate Arda Turan said. "He has
shown personality in taking the reins at major clubs and his
experience can help us a great deal in key games."
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Justin Palmer)