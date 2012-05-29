MADRID May 29 Atletico Madrid have agreed to sign Turkey midfielder Emre Belozoglu from Fenerbahce on a free transfer, the La Liga club said on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old, who also had stints at Inter Milan, Newcastle and Galatasaray, will sign a two-year deal later this week subject to a medical, Atletico said on their website (www.clubatleticodemadrid.com).

It will be their second signing of the close season after the Europa League winners said on Monday they had agreed a deal with Porto forward Cristian Rodriguez, a Uruguay international.

"Emre has everything he needs to triumph at Atletico," the player's compatriot and new team mate Arda Turan said. "He has shown personality in taking the reins at major clubs and his experience can help us a great deal in key games." (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Justin Palmer)