July 28 Spanish champions Atletico Madrid are set to sign France World Cup winger Antoine Griezmann from Real Sociedad provided he passes a medical examination, the club announced on Monday.

"Atletico de Madrid and Real Sociedad have reached an agreement for the transfer of Antoine Griezmann," Atletico said on its website (www.clubatleticodemadrid.com).

"The young French football player will undergo the corresponding medical examination before signing the contract with our club."

Griezmann, 23, played in all five of France's matches at the World Cup as they were knocked out in the quarter-finals by eventual winners Germany.

He had spent his entire career at Sociedad, making his first team debut in 2009, scoring 53 goals in 202 appearances. (Reporting by Josh Reich; Editing by John O'Brien)