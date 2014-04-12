* Brazil-born forward has recovered from thigh strain

MADRID, April 12 Atletico Madrid top scorer Diego Costa has been given the all clear by medical staff and included in the squad for Sunday's game at Getafe after shaking off a thigh strain, the La Liga leaders said on Saturday.

Brazil-born forward Costa missed Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final, second leg win against Barcelona after picking up the injury in the first leg the previous week.

Costa's was the final name on the 19-man squad list for the game at Getafe's Coliseum stadium that Atletico published on their official Twitter feed.

Atletico are a point clear of Barca with six games left and three clear of third-placed city neighbours Real Madrid.

Barca and Real play on Saturday, with the champions at Granada and Real at home to Almeria.

Atletico coach Diego Simeone, who has transformed his unfancied team into genuine contenders in Spain and Europe since taking over at the end of 2011, said 18th-placed Getafe would be a dangerous opponent as they are fighting to avoid relegation.

"Tomorrow's game is difficult because of the need Getafe has," Simeone, who was playing for Atletico the last time they won La Liga in 1996, told a news conference on Saturday.

"It breeds anxiety and motivation to play against us and I expect a dangerous opponent with good dead ball skills and plenty of options in attack," added the Argentine.

"The most important thing is the state we are in because we don't depend on anyone, only on our effort and the work we are doing. Hopefully we can see a team that is competitive and knows how important the match is."

Costa, a Spain international, has 25 goals in La Liga this term, the same number as Barca forward Lionel Messi and three behind top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo of Real.

Ronaldo will miss Real's game against Almeria due to knee and thigh problems in his left leg and is a doubt for Wednesday's King's Cup final against Barca. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Pritha Sarkar)