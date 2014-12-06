BARCELONA Dec 6 A ferocious drive by Jose Maria Gimenez set Atletico Madrid on their way to a 2-0 victory at Elche that moved them into second place in La Liga on Saturday.

Diego Simeone's side are better known for their aerial threat at set-plays but they showed versatility to work a short corner to centre back Gimenez on the edge of the area and he lashed into the net after 15 minutes.

It was a solid display from Atletico, whose La Liga match last weekend against Deportivo La Coruna was overshadowed by the death of a fan in apparently organised fighting near their Calderon stadium.

Mario Mandzukic finished clinically eight minutes into the second half to seal a victory that sees them leapfrog Barcelona, who take on city rivals Espanyol on Sunday.

Leaders Real Madrid aim for a record-equaling 18th straight win in all competitions later on Saturday against Celta Vigo that would put them on 36 points from 14 games. (Editing by Toby Davis)