BARCELONA, July 16 Atletico Madrid have signed Benfica keeper Jan Oblak as they look to plug the hole left by Thibaut Courtois' return to Chelsea.

The 21-year-old Slovenian is considered to be one of Europe's most promising shot-stoppers and was named Portugal's best keeper last season as Benfica won the league.

He joins La Liga's champions pending a medical in a six-year deal for a transfer fee reported to be 16 million euros ($21.65 million).

"He is a keeper with a lot of quality and a big future who will offer us a lot," Atletico sports director Jose Luis Caminero told the club website.

He will compete with Miguel Angel Moya, who has also joined in the current transfer window from Getafe, for the challenge of replacing Courtois, who returns to Chelsea after a three-year loan spell.

The Belgian was an important cog in Atletico's La Liga-winning side last season and conceded the fewest league goals in two of the three years he spent at the Calderon.

($1 = 0.7390 Euros) (Reporting by Tim Hanlon, editing by Neville Dalton)