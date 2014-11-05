BARCELONA Nov 5 Atletico Madrid were hanging on at times in their victory over Malmo but defender Diego Godin believes they are on the right path and is confident they will secure a Champions League last 16 place against Olympiakos.

Diego Simeone's side won La liga and reached the final of the Champions League last season with a philosophy of hard work and team spirit but following a change of personnel he has had to once again instill the message.

They came out on top 2-0 away to Malmo that sees them lead group A on nine points, three ahead of Olympiakos and Juventus.

Koke and Raul Garcia got the goals but it was far from a comfortable win as Malmo wasted plenty of chances.

In their previous away game in Europe they conceded three as they lost against Olympiakos and domestically in La Liga they have also dropped points through uncharacteristic sloppy play.

Still the signs are positive as they have now won their last five games in all competitions.

"We had a difficult time against Malmo in the second half. After the break we did not close down the spaces well and it cost us," Godin told Spanish radio.

"At the same time the positive is that we were able to get by, defend and come through to win the game. We now have plenty of belief for the game against Olympiakos which is vital in the group and that is our big target."

Atletico lost key figures like Diego Costa, Filipe Luis and Thibaut Courtois at the end of last season and new faces including Antoine Griezmann and Mario Mandzukic have taken their time to adapt.

"Last season was fantastic, wonderful, we had a style of football and different players," said Godin.

"I am always saying that this team is different, not better nor worse. Important players have gone and others have arrived who are also very big players.

"The team is improving since the start of the season. We are growing together and finding our style of play. We have found that we have a lot of options with quality players.

"While we are growing together it is important to win which is what we are doing." (Editing by Martyn Herman)