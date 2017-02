MADRID Dec 22 Atletico Madrid sacked coach Gregorio Manzano on Thursday following their midweek King's Cup elimination at the hands of third-tier Albacete, the La Liga club said in a statement.

"The executive board of Atletico Madrid, in a meeting on Thursday to assess the sporting situation, decided unanimously to dismiss Gregorio Manzano as first team coach," Atletico said on their website (www.clubatleticodemadrid.com).

"The club will now focus on completing the hiring of a coach to lead the first team," the statement added.

Former Atletico midfielder Diego Simeone has said he would be ready to take over at Madrid's second club after he quit as coach of Argentina's Racing Club on Tuesday. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ken Ferris; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)