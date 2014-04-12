MADRID, April 12 Atletico Madrid top scorer Diego Costa has been included in the squad for Sunday's La Liga game at Getafe after shaking off a thigh strain, the leaders said on Saturday.

Brazil-born forward Costa missed Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final, second leg win against Barcelona after picking up the injury in the first leg the previous week.

Costa's was the final name on the 19-man squad list for the game at Getafe's Coliseum stadium that Atletico published on their official Twitter feed.

Atletico are a point clear of Barca with six games left and three clear of third-placed city neighbours Real Madrid.

Barca and Real play on Saturday, with the champions at Granada and Real at home to Almeria.

Costa, a Spain international, has 25 goals in La Liga this term, the same number as Barca forward Lionel Messi and three behind top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo of Real.

Ronaldo will miss Real's game against Almeria due to knee and thigh problems in his left leg and is a doubt for Wednesday's King's Cup final against Barca. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Pritha Sarkar)