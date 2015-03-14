MADRID, March 14 Atletico Madrid remain confident of finishing third in La Liga and securing a Champions League spot for next season despite being overtaken by Valencia, thanks to Saturday's 0-0 stalemate at Espanyol, coach Diego Simeone said.

The draw for the champions in Barcelona was Atletico's fourth straight game without a win and they have failed to score in three consecutive away games in La Liga for the first time since Simeone took over at the end of 2011.

Atletico quickly need to rediscover their scoring touch if they are to get past Bayer Leverkusen into the Champions League quarter-finals.

Last season's beaten finalists lost last month's last 16, first leg 1-0 and host the Bundesliga side in the return at the Calderon on Tuesday.

Simeone said he was not worried by the team's goal drought and noted that they had created chances to win the game despite being reduced to 10 men when centre back Miranda was sent off on the stroke of halftime.

"We have not lost third place because the league is not over," Simeone told a news conference.

"They (Valencia) have overtaken us and we congratulate the teams that do so as that means they are playing very well.

"We are struggling for goals but the most worrying thing would be if we were not creating chances.

"But the team did so today and again were able to maintain stability in the rhythm of the game, never lose their way and control play, more or less, with or without the ball. We worked superbly and with 10 men could have won the game."

Simeone said before the start of the season that Atletico were unlikely to be able to defend the La Liga title they won last term for the first time in 18 years.

With 11 games left, Atletico are fourth on 56 points, one behind Valencia, who won 2-0 at home to Deportivo La Coruna on Friday, and seven ahead of fifth-placed Sevilla, who host Elche on Sunday.

Barca lead on 65 points after they won 2-0 at Eibar on Saturday, while second-placed Real Madrid can trim the gap back to a point if they beat Levante at the Bernabeu on Sunday.

Barca host Real in the 'Clasico' at the Nou Camp next weekend. (Editing by Ian Chadband)