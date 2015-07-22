Soccer-Dempsey grabs hat-trick as US hammer Honduras 6-0
March 25 Clint Dempsey scored a hat-trick as the United States hammered Honduras 6-0 in California on Friday to get their 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign back on track.
MADRID, July 22 Atletico Madrid have agreed to sign Ghana midfielder Bernard Mensah from Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes and will send him on loan for one season to La Liga rivals and city neighbours Getafe.
"The Ghanaian player has signed with our club for six seasons," Atletico said on their website (www.clubatleticodemadrid.com) on Wednesday. "He will play the first of those on loan with Getafe," they added.
Vitoria and Getafe also confirmed the deal for the 20-year-old, who operates as an attacking midfielder and can also play wide on the left. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
MEXICO CITY, March 24 Striker Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez scored a record-equalling 46th international goal to send Mexico on their way to a 2-0 win over Costa Rica in a World Cup qualifier on Friday.