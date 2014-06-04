* Moya arrives amid uncertainty over Courtois future

MADRID, June 4 Atletico Madrid have agreed to sign goalkeeper Miguel Angel Moya from La Liga rivals Getafe on a three-year contract, the Spanish champions said on Wednesday amid continued uncertainty over the future of Thibaut Courtois.

"Atletico Madrid and Getafe have reached an agreement for the transfer of Miguel Angel Moya to our entity, pending the goalkeeper undergoing the corresponding medical examination and signing his contract ," Atletico said on their website (www.clubatleticodemadrid.com).

They did not publish financial details but local media reported Atletico had agreed to pay around 3 million euros ($4.1 million) to secure the 30-year-old keeper's services.

Atletico said later on Wednesday Moya had completed his medical and would be presented to the media on Thursday.

Belgian international Courtois has shone during his three-year loan spell from parent club Chelsea but it remains unclear whether he will return to London next season or remain with Atletico.

Moya came through the youth ranks at Real Mallorca and was a Spanish international at Under-16 and Under-19 level.

He had a brief stint at Valencia before joining Getafe on loan in 2011 and making the move permanent a year later.

"It is still to be cleared up whether Courtois is leaving or not but it is a challenge for me and I am convinced I am up to the task," Moya said in an interview with Spanish television.

"Atleti have become the envy of everyone, achieving what they have," he added. "Who wouldn't want to come here."

Moya is Atletico's second signing since they wrapped up a first La Liga title in 18 years on the final day of the 2013-14 season.

The Madrid club last month agreed to sign teenage forward Angel Correa from San Lorenzo in his native Argentina on a five-year contract. ($1 = 0.7342 Euros) (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)