MADRID Dec 23 Atletico Madrid have hired former Argentina captain Diego Simeone as their new coach to replace the sacked Gregorio Manzano, the La Liga club said on Friday.

"The Argentine coach (Simeone) has accepted the offer the club made on Thursday for the rest of this season and one more campaign and he will arrive in the Spanish capital on Monday to begin his work in charge of the team," Atletico said on their website (www.clubatleticodemadrid.com).