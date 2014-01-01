MADRID Jan 1 Atletico Madrid have sealed a deal to take Argentina midfielder Jose Sosa on loan from Ukrainian side Metalist Kharkiv until the end of the season, the La Liga club said on Wednesday.

"The Argentina international will have a medical on Thursday before signing on as a new red and whites player until June 30," Atletico said on their website (www.clubatleticodemadrid.com).

An attacking midfielder with a powerful shot, Sosa, 28, moved to Metalist from Serie A side Napoli in 2011 and also had a stint at Bayern Munich.

He will give Atletico coach and compatriot Diego Simeone an extra option in the centre as they seek to maintain their impressive start to the season on three fronts.

They are level with Barcelona at the top of the Spanish league and in the Champions League and King's Cup last 16. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ken Ferris)