MADRID, June 22 Villarreal have agreed to sell Argentine forward Luciano Vietto to Atletico Madrid, president Fernando Roig said on Monday.

"He (Vietto) has been sold to Atletico," Roig was quoted as saying in sports daily As.

An Atletico spokesman said "nothing has been officially finalised" when asked about Roig's announcement.

Vietto, 21, is considered one of the most exciting young talents in La Liga and will link up again with compatriot and former coach Diego Simeone at Atletico, whose Croatia forward Mario Mandzukic is poised to join Italian champions Juventus.

Simeone gave Vietto his professional debut at the age of 17 when he brought him on for the last five minutes of Racing Club's 1-1 league draw at home to Lanus in October 2011 when he was coach at the Argentine club.

Vietto capped a fine display at Atletico's Calderon stadium in December with a superb 84th-minute strike that secured a 1-0 win for Villarreal. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ken Ferris)