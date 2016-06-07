MADRID, June 7 Atletico Madrid are confident that coach Diego Simeone will remain at the club next season despite speculation about his future.

The Argentine said after his side's Champions League final defeat by Real Madrid last month that he needed time to consider his options and Spanish media reports have linked the 46-year-old with the vacant coaching position at Paris St Germain.

"Atletico fans can sleep in peace because el Cholo (Simeone) has four years left on his contract," Atletico president Enrique Cerezo told Marca on Tuesday.

"Our sporting directors are looking for a striker but besides that, the group is going to be more or less the same as last season as it's a great team that finished third in La Liga and reached the Champions League final."

Simeone, a former Atletico player and Argentina international, has won the Europa League, King's Cup and La Liga in his four-and-a-half seasons as coach of the Spanish club.

"We all want him to stay," Atletico midfield Saul Niguez said.

"When he spoke -- after the Champions League final -- we were all hurt and he said he needed to think. But I believe he will continue with us."

Atletico forward Antoine Griezmann, who is with the France squad preparing for Euro 2016, also called for Simeone to stay.

"He has a lot of enthusiasm and determination," he said.

"If I stay at Atletico, it is because I want to work with him and with his team." I still have a lot to learn from him and I love to work with him."

Griezmann, who scored 32 goals in 54 matches last season for Atletico, is convinced Simeone will stay put. He's not going to leave," he said.

"I spoke with him and I'm quite certain that he's going to stay. I would be very annoyed if he left." (Reporting by Adriana Garcia, editing by Ed Osmond)