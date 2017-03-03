BRIEF-OL Groupe signs Brazilian defender Fernando Marçal
* SIGNED BRAZILIAN DEFENDER FERNANDO MARÇAL FROM BENFICA FOR A TRANSFER FEE OF €4.5 MILLION Source text: http://bit.ly/2tuhSGq Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 3 Striker Fernando Torres is "conscious and lucid" after being taken to hospital with suspected head trauma sustained during Thursday's 1-1 draw at Deportivo La Coruna, his club Atletico Madrid have confirmed.
Torres, on as a second-half substitute, fell face down on the pitch in the 85th minute after challenging for the ball with Deportivo's Alex Bergantinos and required urgent treatment.
Bergantinos and new Deportivo coach Pepe Mel, who both visited Torres in hospital, also confirmed that the striker was well and happy.
"Good news," Atletico said on their official Twitter account. "Torres has undergone a cranial and cervical CT. There are no alterations nor traumatic injuries. He is conscious and lucid."
Torres, who has played for Liverpool and Chelsea in the English Premier League and scored the winning goal for Spain in the 2008 European Championship final against Germany, said he hoped to make a quick return to action.
"Many thanks to all for worrying about me and for your messages of support. It's just been a scare. I hope to come back very soon," the striker said on Twitter. (Writing by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
* SIGNED BRAZILIAN DEFENDER FERNANDO MARÇAL FROM BENFICA FOR A TRANSFER FEE OF €4.5 MILLION Source text: http://bit.ly/2tuhSGq Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
TURIN, Italy, June 16 A Juventus supporter has died in hospital nearly two weeks after being injured when panic broke out during the screening of the Champions League final in one of Turin's main squares.
June 16 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Confederations Cup Group Stage matches on Friday Group Stage - Group A Saturday, June 17 (GMT) Russia v New Zealand (1500) Group Stage - Group A Sunday, June 18 (GMT) Portugal v Mexico (1500) Group Stage - Group B Sunday, June 18 (GMT) Cameroon v Chile (1800) Group Stage - Group B Monday, June 19 (GMT) Australia v Germany (1500)