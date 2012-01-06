MADRID Jan 6 As the newly-elected Spanish
government's sweeping austerity drive begins to bite, the need
for wealthy Real Madrid and Barcelona to agree to a more
equitable distribution of television revenue will become
increasingly urgent.
Already deep in debt and under pressure from rising wage and
transfer costs, the majority of Spain's 42 professional clubs
are bracing for a possible new recession, a fresh squeeze on
advertising and sponsorship revenue, painful tax rises and a
growing reluctance among distressed banks and parsimonious local
authorities to provide loans and financial assistance.
The confluence of these factors, coming after years of
profligacy and mismanagement, could even mean some of the
worst-affected clubs disappear altogether, according to Angel
Barajas, an associate professor of financial management at the
University of Vigo.
"We could see some going into administration but not being
able to clean up their accounts in the time allocated by the
court and doomed to dissolution," Barajas told Reuters.
The sale of audiovisual rights for La Liga, which unlike in
rival European leagues is negotiated by each club individually,
nets around 600 million euros ($768 million) and Real and Barca
scoop up about half the total between them, helping make them
the world's richest soccer clubs by income.
Their dominance means they can afford to buy the best
players, and pay lavish wages, while many of their rivals have
been forced into administration following a futile struggle to
remain competitive.
A study published in June by Jose Maria Gay, a professor of
accounting at the University of Barcelona, showed the 20 clubs
in Spain's top division had combined debts of some 3.48 billion
euros at the end of the 2009-10 season.
Add to that more than 550 million owed by the 22 teams in
the second tier and Spanish professional soccer is roughly 4
billion euros in the red.
Clubs owe nearly 700 million to the tax authorities alone,
according to a report in El Pais last month.
TERRIFYING NUMBERS
La Liga urgently needs a complete financial overhaul,
particularly with UEFA's new economic guidelines coming into
force that include sanctions for clubs spending more than they
earn, analysts say.
Introducing a system of collective bargaining for TV rights
similar to the one used in the English Premier League would help
stop more clubs getting into difficulties and make the league
more competitive again, they add.
"The solution is to put into action a serious rescue plan
which would allow clubs access to cash to settle their most
pressing debts," Gay told Reuters.
"Then what is needed is a viability plan which would be
equivalent to a relaunching of Spanish soccer," he added.
"The prerequisite is that the clubs centralise television
rights and agree a serious and effective means of managing them,
at the international level as well as the national.
"Until this step forward is taken, the finances of Spanish
clubs will continue to deteriorate, with ever-more terrifying
numbers in their accounts."
A study last year by consulting firm Sport+Markt showed Real
and Barca earned almost 19 times more from TV than the smallest
clubs in Spain's top division, by far the biggest gap in the
major European leagues.
The richest English clubs, who have a system of income
sharing, earned about 1.7 times more than their smaller rivals.
CEMENT DOMINANCE
However, despite pressure from domestic rivals like Sevilla
and Villarreal, Spain's big two have shown little sign they are
ready to give ground.
Officials have said that from the 2015-16 season onwards,
when new TV contracts would come into force, the pair would be
prepared to share some of the extra money that was negotiated
with media companies without reducing their current income.
However, analysts say that would be likely to merely cement
their dominance and note that in the current economic climate it
is not certain the new contracts will be worth more.
"We all know why there are 27 clubs in administration,"
Carlos Gonzalez, president of second-division Cordoba, told the
latest edition of the professional soccer league's magazine.
"I am convinced that none of the presidents have been
stealing but many of them thought the clubs were like toys
through which they could channel business with their own
companies," he added.
"So of course when the financial crisis arrived everything
collapsed. Income from ticketing, club memberships and
advertising is falling all the time and we have no idea what
money we'll get from TV in the future.
"We are in crisis, just like the rest of the country and the
entire western world."
Spain's ruling centre-right People's Party (PP) has said it
plans to encourage Real and Barca to find consensus with their
rivals on a fairer distribution of TV money.
However, analysts including Placido Rodriguez, a professor
of economics at Oviedo University and a former chairman of La
Liga club Sporting Gijon, are sceptical the government will have
the time or inclination to address soccer's woes.
"There won't be a new financial plan to clean things up,"
Rodriguez told Reuters.
"With all that the government has to cope with it is not in
a position to tackle football," he added. "They have enough on
their plate with sorting out the banks."
($1 = 0.7817 euros)
(Editing by Alison Wildey; To query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)