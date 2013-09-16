LONDON, Sept 16 Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo, the world's two most expensive footballers, will have no trouble forming a potent partnership at Real Madrid, according to assistant manager Paul Clement.

Both scored in Real's 2-2 draw with Villarreal in La Liga on Saturday as Bale made his eagerly-awaited debut having signed from Tottenham Hotspur in a record 100 million euro deal.

Portuguese forward Ronaldo, who signed a new five-year deal with Real at the weekend worth a reported 17 million euros each year, remains the fulcrum of the side and is unlikely to be handing over free kick responsibility to the Welshman.

However, despite the high-profile of both players Englishman Clement, who also worked with Real coach Carlo Ancelotti at Chelsea and Paris St Germain, says there will be no ego clash.

"There'll be no issue between those two, none at all," Clement was quoted in British newspapers which carried extensive coverage of Bale's opening game in La Liga.

"Good players like to work with good players. They'll help each other to achieve things for the club, I'm sure, and if they keep scoring, everyone will be happy."

Bale lasted an hour before being substituted and Clement said fans should be patient with the Welshman whose pre-season has been disrupted by the drawn-out transfer to Madrid.

"He seemed to grow when that goal went in," Clement, who is helping Bale communicate with the non English speaking players in the squad, said. "I'm sure it was quite a relief.

"The transfer was a long saga and ate into his pre-season, and I'm sure he's glad to get that game out of the way.

"This is not easy for him but he's got a lot of support here. He's got a good friend here in Luka Modric who played with him at Spurs and is almost acting as an interpreter.

"Carlo speaks good English too but Gareth seems relaxed already in the dressing room."

Bale and Ronaldo are expected to be in tandem again when Real begin their Champions League campaign in Turkey against Galatasaray on Tuesday. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)