BARCELONA, April 2 Gareth Bale believes Real Madrid still have a chance of catching La Liga leaders Barcelona after beating Luis Enrique's side 2-1 at the Nou Camp on Saturday.

Bale provided the cross for Cristiano Ronaldo's 85th-minute winner after the Wales winger earlier had a headed goal controversially ruled out for a foul on Jordi Alba.

Gerard Pique gave Barca the lead after 56 minutes but Real drew level through Karim Benzema in the 62nd.

Barca's first defeat in any competition since February 2015 meant their lead over Atletico Madrid was trimmed to six points. Real, in third spot, are seven points off the pace with seven matches to play.

"If we want to win the league this was a game we had to win," Bale told reporters at the Nou Camp. "Football does funny things to teams when you lose and you never know what could happen.

"All they need is a few bad results and we need a few good ones and we're right back in. Tonight really does put us mentally in a strong position, we can beat anyone on our day.

"Everyone has been saying they're the best team and we beat them in their own backyard tonight," said Bale.

"The most important thing today was to get the win and build confidence for the rest of the season. There's still the Champions League as well," he added in reference to Wednesday's quarter-final first leg against VfL Wolfsburg.

Bale was surprised his headed goal in the 80th minute was ruled out by referee Alejandro Jose Hernandez.

"I can't believe it was disallowed. I made sure I didn't touch him because I know what the Spanish referees are like," said the winger.

"It was a very bad decision in my eyes." (Editing by Tony Jimenez)