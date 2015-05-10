MADRID May 10 Gareth Bale is suffering at Real Madrid because his team mates are not passing him the ball enough but he has no plans to quit the club, according to the Wales winger's agent.

Bale's troubled second season in Spain hit a new low with a poor performance in last week' Champions League defeat at Juventus and he again failed to spark in Saturday's 2-2 La Liga draw at home to Valencia.

He has been whistled by disgruntled fans at the Bernabeu, a startling turnaround for a player who scored in the finals of the Champions League and the King's Cup last term.

Real broke the transfer record to buy the 25-year-old but he has lately been struggling to live up to expectations in a season partly disrupted by injury.

"Real have to work with Gareth and pass the ball to him more," Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett was quoted as saying in Britain's Sunday Telegraph newspaper.

"Give him more of the ball and let him show everybody what he's good at," Barnett added.

"He's going to be the best player at Real Madrid when his team mates work with him and help him."

Real are in danger of ending the season without defending their Champions League crown or securing a first La Liga title since 2012.

Eliminated from the King's Cup by Atletico Madrid in January, Real lost the semi-final, first leg at Juve 2-1 and are four points behind leaders Barca in second in La Liga with two matches left.

Bale's statistics are actually similar to last season, with 17 goals and 10 assists in 46 matches compared to 22 goals and 12 assists in 44 games in 2013-14.

However, he has been criticised for being selfish in front of goal and not contributing enough in defence.

"Most people would have been broken by this but he is determined," Barnett said.

"He could have screamed and shouted or knocked on the manager's office door but he doesn't want to upset anyone.

"Every top club in the world would want to sign him but he will be at Real Madrid next season.

"There's no way he is going anywhere in the summer. When we said he always wanted to play for Real, it was 100 percent true and he's determined to be a success there." (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)