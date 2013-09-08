PARIS, Sept 8 It was "incomprehensible" that Real Madrid paid Tottenham Hotspur 100 million euros ($131.86 million) to sign forward Gareth Bale as no player is worth that amount of money, former France striker Zinedine Zidane said on Sunday.

Bale, 24, joined the Spanish club on Sept. 1 in a world record transfer after months of speculation.

Zidane, who is now Carlo Ancelotti's assistant coach at Real, joined the nine-time European champions in 2001 for a then record fee. He felt at the time that fee was over the top and cannot comprehend the money involved in Bale's move.

"Ten years ago I was bought for 75 million euros ($98.69 million) and I said I was not worth this," Zidane told French TV channel Canal Plus.

"Now I would think that a player is not worth this. It's football, unfortunately it's incomprehensible with what is happening to pay so much." (Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Tom Bartlett)