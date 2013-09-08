Soccer-Van Dijk not for sale, Southampton want core group intact
Feb 28 Southampton have no plans to sell defender Virgil van Dijk and are determined to retain the core group of the current team, chairman Ralph Krueger has said.
PARIS, Sept 8 It was "incomprehensible" that Real Madrid paid Tottenham Hotspur 100 million euros ($131.86 million) to sign forward Gareth Bale as no player is worth that amount of money, former France striker Zinedine Zidane said on Sunday.
Bale, 24, joined the Spanish club on Sept. 1 in a world record transfer after months of speculation.
Zidane, who is now Carlo Ancelotti's assistant coach at Real, joined the nine-time European champions in 2001 for a then record fee. He felt at the time that fee was over the top and cannot comprehend the money involved in Bale's move.
"Ten years ago I was bought for 75 million euros ($98.69 million) and I said I was not worth this," Zidane told French TV channel Canal Plus.
"Now I would think that a player is not worth this. It's football, unfortunately it's incomprehensible with what is happening to pay so much." (Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Tom Bartlett)
Feb 28 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has likened himself to a lion after his brace in Sunday's 3-2 League Cup final win over Southampton took his goal tally to 26 this season.
Feb 28 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said everyone at the Premier League club was playing for his future following Monday's 3-1 loss by struggling champions Leicester City.