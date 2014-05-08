May 8 The fine of 12,000 euros ($16,700) given to Villarreal after a fan threw a banana at Barcelona's Dani Alves was too lenient, according to Spanish sports minister Miguel Cardenal who is looking to hand out a stiffer sanction.

Brazilian Alves received widespread support after picking up the banana and biting into the fruit as he prepared to take a corner during the April 27 La Liga match.

The defender later told Brazil's Radio Globo that Spain was "very backward" in its approach to racism.

"We will use our powers to appeal and we will also study it in the National Anti-Violence Commission," Cardenal told TVE television on Thursday, referring to the Villarreal fine.

"We think it is a situation that demands a stronger penalty. We need to send a stronger message to the public."

Cardenal said any form of racism was "abhorrent" and stern action always needed to be taken.

"We must always have zero tolerance and fight against racism with all our powers," he added.

Villarreal responded quickly after the incident by banning the supporter for life.

Spanish football is trying to improve its image but was not helped by allegations last weekend from Levante's Senegal midfielder Papakouly Diop who complained of racist abuse by visiting Atletico Madrid supporters.

($1 = 0.7183 Euros) (Editing by Tony Jimenez)