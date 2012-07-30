MADRID, July 30 Ever Banega's run of bad luck on
the road took a bizarre new twist on Monday when the Valencia
playmaker's Ferrari caught fire and burned out near the La Liga
club's training ground.
The Argentina international, who has only just returned from
a broken ankle sustained in February when he failed to set the
handbrake in his car and it rolled over his foot, was unharmed
in the latest incident, a Valencia spokesman said.
The vehicle that caught fire on Monday was a brand new
Ferrari worth around 250,000 euros ($306,100), the spokesman
added, and pictures carried in local media showed only the front
part of the car remained unscathed with the rest, including the
passenger cabin, burnt to a black crisp.
The blaze seemed to have been caused by some sort of short
circuit, the spokesman said. Ferrari is a high-performance
sports car brand owned by Italian automaker Fiat.
($1 = 0.8168 euros)
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Mark Meadows)