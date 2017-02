MADRID Feb 19 Valencia playmaker Ever Banega will have surgery on a damaged ankle suffered after he failed to set the handbrake in his car at a petrol station and it rolled back and trapped his foot, Spanish media reported on Sunday.

"The player Ever Banega has suffered an automobile mishap after training and will have an operation on an injury to his ankle this afternoon," Valencia said in a statement.

The Argentina international, 23, had already been left out of the Valencia squad to visit Barcelona in La Liga on Sunday as he is struggling with a knee problem.

Valencia lie third in the standings and play Stoke City in a Europa League last-32 second leg next Thursday. (Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Dave Thompson.)