BARCELONA, July 11 Barcelona have fired another
salvo in a dispute with Real Madrid and the Spanish football
federation over the lifting of Real coach Jose Mourinho's
two-match ban for poking Barca assistant Tito Vilanova in the
eye.
The clash over the federation's move on Tuesday to exonerate
Mourinho suggests the bad blood that has marred relations
between the clubs in recent years is set to spill over into the
2012-13 season beginning next month.
"We are angry, we do not agree with the Spanish federation's
decision," Barca spokesman Toni Freixa told a news conference
after a board meeting in the Catalan capital on Wednesday.
"We believe that an aggression like Mourinho's should not go
unpunished," Freixa said, adding that the Portuguese's actions
were "treacherous", "very serious" and had been "witnessed by
the whole world".
Barca believe the federation's decision, part of a general
amnesty for sanctioned players and coaches, damages the image of
Spanish football and can only encourage further aggression.
Mourinho, a former Barca assistant coach, was initially
banned after attacking Vilanova, who has since taken over as
first-team coach from Pep Guardiola, from behind during a Super
Cup match last August.
His punishment was rescinded by football federation (RFEF)
president Angel Maria Villar, who traditionally forgives some
players and coaches after sealing re-election.
He was voted in unopposed for a seventh four-year term in
February and his latest amnesty was announced at the RFEF's
general assembly in Madrid on Tuesday.
POSITIVE RESPONSE
Freixa said Barca had originally considered lodging a formal
complaint against Mourinho but after consultation with players
and coaching staff had decided to let the federation handle the
case.
Now, after the lifting of the ban, the club had decided it
wants a working group set up to examine the federation's
disciplinary regime and Villar's amnesties, he added.
"Rules are needed that prevent cases like this from
happening again, because this image being produced is very
serious for Spanish football," Freixa said.
"We expect a positive response from the federation and if
that is not forthcoming we'll have to look at other options. The
legal course is open to everyone but it's not our basic plan."
The federation's decision meant Vilanova's one-match ban for
reacting to Mourinho's aggression by pushing him away was also
lifted, as were bans given to Real pair Mesut Ozil and Marcelo
and Barca's David Villa, who were all red-carded.
All five are now clear to take part when La Liga champions
Real and King's Cup winners Barca meet next month in the 2012
Super Cup, the two-legged curtain-raiser to the season.
The first leg is at Barca's Nou Camp stadium on Aug. 23,
with the return leg at Real's Bernabeu arena on Aug. 30.
(Writing by Iain Rogers in Madrid, editing by Alison Wildey)