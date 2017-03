MADRID May 30 Popular French defender Eric Abidal is to leave Barcelona when his contract expires at the end of the season, the 33-year-old told a news conference on Thursday.

"I would have like to have stayed and played on at Barcelona but the club saw it differently and I have to respect their decision," an emotional Abidal said. "I hope to return because it is a club (that is) very special to me." (Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Clare Fallon)