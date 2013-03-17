MADRID, March 17 Barcelona defender Adriano Correia has pulled a hamstring muscle in his right leg and will be out of action for four to six weeks, the La Liga leaders said on Sunday.

The versatile Brazilian full back had to be substituted in the first half of Barca's home league match against Rayo Vallecano after stretching to control a ball.

Adriano is set to miss the Champions League quarter-final against Paris St Germain which takes place in the first two weeks of April.

The injury-prone Adriano will be sidelined along with captain Carles Puyol, who had knee surgery last week, leaving Barca short of options in defence going into the critical phase of the season. (Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Ed Osmond)