MADRID, April 11 Netherlands forward Ibrahim
Afellay has been passed fit to return for Barcelona after
recovering from a long layoff, the European and Spanish
champions said in a statement on Wednesday.
The 26-year-old tore a ligament in his left knee during
training with Barca in September and after an operation has
spent nearly seven months working his way back to fitness.
Afellay's return is a boost for Pep Guardiola's side for the
last few weeks of the campaign as they chase trophies on three
fronts.
Barca lie second in La Liga, play a Champions League
semi-final against Chelsea this month and face Athletic Bilbao
in the King's Cup final on May 25.
Afellay, who was a part of the Dutch squad who lost to Spain
in the World Cup final in 2010,could also be back in the running
for a place in their squad at Euro 2012 in June.
