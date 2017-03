MADRID, March 24 Barcelona's Jordi Alba will be out for seven to 10 days with a right hamstring strain but may be fit to play in their Champions League quarter-final first leg at Paris St Germain, the La Liga leaders said in a statement on Sunday.

The 24-year-old left back picked up the injury at the end of Spain's 1-1 draw with Finland in World Cup qualifying on Friday and misses the trip to play France on Tuesday after dropping out of the national team squad.

With Carles Puyol and Adriano Correia already injured, Barca feared another major defensive blow but after carrying out their own tests Alba is a only a doubt for their next two outings.

Barca visit Celta Vigo in the league on March 30 and then travel to play Paris St Germain in the Champions League on April 2.