MADRID, June 28 Barcelona have reached an agreement with Valencia to sign their Spain fullback Jordi Alba on a five-year contract, the La Liga club said on Thursday.

The deal is worth 14 million euros ($17.44 million) and is dependent on the left back, who is currently representing Spain at Euro 2012, passing a medical, Barca said on their official Twitter feed. ($1 = 0.8028 euros) (Writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Ken Ferris)