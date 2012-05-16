* Alves has surgery after fracturing collarbone in training

* Villa and Alves to miss King's Cup final (Recasts after Alves surgery)

MADRID May 16 Barcelona defender Dani Alves will be out of action for up to two months after having surgery on a fractured right collarbone sustained during training on Wednesday.

"Dani fell after colliding with another player and fractured his collarbone," Barca doctor Ricard Pruna told a news conference.

"The recovery period is six to eight weeks, with four weeks completely immobilised, so he will miss the King's Cup final and the upcoming friendlies with Brazil.

"The objective is to have him back for the pre-season."

The Brazil international will miss the Cup final against Athletic Bilbao at the Calderon on May 25.

Barca, who finished second in La Liga last weekend, will be aiming to give coach Pep Guardiola a winning send off with a 14th trophy as he brings his four-year stint at the helm to an end.

Pruna was also asked about Spain striker David Villa's progress in recovering from a broken leg sustained during the Club World Cup last year.

"He is kicking a ball, and doing all manner of exercises on the pitches," Pruna added. "We have decided to give him two weeks to see if he is ready to be passed fit.

"It is clear that he will not play the Cup final and that he is cutting it fine for Euro 2012. He has not been ruled out for Spain."

Coach of the world and European champions Vicente del Bosque has said he will make his decision on whether to take the country's all-time leading scorer to Poland and Ukraine on May 27. (Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Ken Ferris and Alison Wildey)