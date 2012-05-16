* Alves has surgery after fracturing collarbone in training
MADRID May 16 Barcelona defender Dani Alves
will be out of action for up to two months after having surgery
on a fractured right collarbone sustained during training on
Wednesday.
"Dani fell after colliding with another player and fractured
his collarbone," Barca doctor Ricard Pruna told a news
conference.
"The recovery period is six to eight weeks, with four weeks
completely immobilised, so he will miss the King's Cup final and
the upcoming friendlies with Brazil.
"The objective is to have him back for the pre-season."
The Brazil international will miss the Cup final against
Athletic Bilbao at the Calderon on May 25.
Barca, who finished second in La Liga last weekend, will be
aiming to give coach Pep Guardiola a winning send off with a
14th trophy as he brings his four-year stint at the helm to an
end.
Pruna was also asked about Spain striker David Villa's
progress in recovering from a broken leg sustained during the
Club World Cup last year.
"He is kicking a ball, and doing all manner of exercises on
the pitches," Pruna added. "We have decided to give him two
weeks to see if he is ready to be passed fit.
"It is clear that he will not play the Cup final and that he
is cutting it fine for Euro 2012. He has not been ruled out for
Spain."
Coach of the world and European champions Vicente del Bosque
has said he will make his decision on whether to take the
country's all-time leading scorer to Poland and Ukraine on May
27.
