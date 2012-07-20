MADRID, July 20 Barcelona full back Dani Alves
has been given the all clear to return to full training after
two months out with a fractured right collarbone, the Spanish
club said in a statement on Friday.
The Brazil international suffered the injury in training in
May and required surgery which ruled him out of the King's Cup
final against Athletic Bilbao and some international duty.
Striker David Villa is also close to a return as the Spanish
international completes his recovery from a broken leg sustained
in the Club World Cup in December.
Second-choice goalkeeper Jose Manuel Pinto posted a photo on
his Twitter feed on Thursday showing a red mark on his arm,
signed by Villa, after the keeper tried to saved one of his
shots in training.
"Believe me Villa is like a canon! I leave proof here signed
by the person who took this fierce shot," he said.
Villa, Spain's all-time leading scorer, ruled himself out of
Euro 2012 after failing to reach full fitness in time for the
tournament.
