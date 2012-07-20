MADRID, July 20 Barcelona full back Dani Alves has been given the all clear to return to full training after two months out with a fractured right collarbone, the Spanish club said in a statement on Friday.

The Brazil international suffered the injury in training in May and required surgery which ruled him out of the King's Cup final against Athletic Bilbao and some international duty.

Striker David Villa is also close to a return as the Spanish international completes his recovery from a broken leg sustained in the Club World Cup in December.

Second-choice goalkeeper Jose Manuel Pinto posted a photo on his Twitter feed on Thursday showing a red mark on his arm, signed by Villa, after the keeper tried to saved one of his shots in training.

"Believe me Villa is like a canon! I leave proof here signed by the person who took this fierce shot," he said.

Villa, Spain's all-time leading scorer, ruled himself out of Euro 2012 after failing to reach full fitness in time for the tournament. (Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Mark Meadows)