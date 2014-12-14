BARCELONA Dec 14 Barcelona fullback Dani Alves is unavailable for Tuesday's King's Cup last-32, second leg match at home to third-tier Huesca after picking up a hamstring strain in Saturday's 0-0 La Liga draw at Getafe.

Brazil international Alves is also a doubt for Barca's La Liga match at home to Cordoba on Saturday, their final outing before the two-week winter break, Barca said on their website (www.fcbarcelona.es) on Sunday.

Luis Enrique's side should have little trouble securing their place in the last 16 of the Cup as they lead 4-0 from the first leg at Huesca. They would play Elche or Real Valladolid for a place in the quarter-finals.

Barca's stumble at Getafe meant they lost ground on leaders Real Madrid and are four points behind their arch rivals in second after 15 matches. (Writing by Iain Rogers in Madrid, editing by Mark Meadows)