BARCELONA, March 5 Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets is battling to be fit for the El Clasico with Real Madrid after the club said on Thursday he will miss Sunday's La Liga clash with Rayo Vallecano.

"Tests have revealed that the player has suffered an injury to the syndesmosis joint of his right ankle," Barca said in a statement.

"The player will not be available for the game against Rayo and his availability for the following games will depend on how well he recovers."

Busquets was carried off during the first half of Barca's King's Cup semi-final victory over Villarreal on Wednesday after an accidental collision as he attempted to block a pass by Tomas Pina.

Barca face Rayo and then Eibar ahead of a crunch clash on March 22 with Real, who are two points ahead of them at the top of La Liga. (Reporting by Tim Hanlon; editing by Justin Palmer)