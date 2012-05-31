Games-Host Indonesia targets eighth place at 2018 Asian Games
JAKARTA, Feb 21 Indonesia is targeting an eighth-place finish and 15 gold medals at the Asian Games it hosts next year, a senior minister of the Southeast Asian country has said.
MADRID May 31 Barcelona winger Isaac Cuenca will be out of action for three to four months after having arthroscopic surgery on the cartilage in his right knee, the Spanish club said on Thursday.
The Spanish Under 21 international will miss out on the Olympic Games in London.
Cuenca scored twice in 16 La Liga appearances last season after stepping up from the youth ranks into Barca's first team.
His club and international team mate, midfielder Thiago Alcantara, is struggling with a tibia problem and is a doubt for the Olympics, club doctors said. (Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Justin Palmer)
LONDON, Feb 20 British badminton chiefs said they were "staggered" on Monday after UK Sport upheld a decision to cut funding for the sport in the cycle leading up to the Tokyo Olympics, despite the men's doubles bronze medal win in Rio.
SAPPORO, Japan, Feb 20 The club scheduled to host the golf at the 2020 Tokyo Games must allow women to have full membership or organisers will have to find another venue, International Olympic Committee (IOC) vice president John Coates told Reuters on Monday.