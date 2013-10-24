MADRID Oct 24 Barcelona's Mexico midfielder Jonathan Dos Santos needs surgery and will be out for around six months after damaging the cruciate ligament in his right knee in training, the La Liga champions said on Thursday.

The 23-year-old, the younger brother of Villarreal forward Giovani Dos Santos, will have arthroscopic surgery to repair the knee on Nov. 5, Barca said on their website (www.fcbarcelona.es).

A product of the club's academy, Dos Santos is in his second season as a member of the Barca first-team squad and has made three appearances in La Liga this term. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Toby Davis)