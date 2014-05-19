BARCELONA May 19 Following is a factbox on new Barcelona coach Luis Enrique who was appointed to the job on Monday.

Full name: Luis Enrique Martinez Garcia Born: May 8, 1970 in Gijon Sporting Gijon 1989-91 Came to the fore in his second season at Sporting Gijon and helped them qualify for the UEFA Cup Real Madrid 1991-96 Failed to stand out playing a more defensive role at Real Madrid, had a lot more success on the wing and was a member of the 1995 La Liga title-winning side. Barcelona 1996-2004 A fundamental player in the Barcelona side that won the La Liga title in 1998 and 1999. Spain 1991-2002 Went to the 1994, 1998 and 2002 World Cups and won 62 caps Coaching 2008-11 - Barcelona B coach and oversaw promotion to the Spanish second division. 2011-12 - A disappointing time at AS Roma saw him leave after a season with the team finishing seventh in Serie A. 2013-14 - Praised for Celta Vigo's attacking football and for finishing in the top half of the table. May 2014 - Appointed as Barcelona coach to replace Gerardo Martino who left after a year in charge with the team failing to lift any of the major trophies. (Compiled by Tim Hanlon; Editing by Rex Gowar)