MADRID Aug 13 Barcelona are getting ever closer
to signing Cesc Fabregas but the midfielder is still an Arsenal
player, coach Pep Guardiola said on the eve of the Spanish Super
Cup against Real Madrid.
The European and La Liga champions travel to the Bernabeu on
Sunday, and return to the Nou Camp for the second leg on
Wednesday, with their long-standing pursuit of Arsenal's captain
seemingly close to completion.
Media reports on Friday said the clubs had agreed a deal for
the Spanish international that would cost Barca up to 40 million
euros ($56.86 million) and all that was missing was the official
confirmation.
"According to the information I have it is all very advanced
but it still lacks a piece of paper. He is still an Arsenal
player," Guardiola told a news conference on Saturday.
The Super Cup is the curtain-raiser to the new season that
is scheduled to start next weekend but which is under threat
after the Spanish players union (AFE) called a strike for the
first two rounds of matches in the top two divisions.
The AFE have challenged the Spanish football league (LFP) to
improve the financial protection available to players at clubs
who have gone into administration, and who are not receiving
wages, and for measures to force clubs to honour contracts.
Guardiola gave the players his backing.
"My opinion is this situation depends basically on the
players," he added. "I back their stance and I give them my
support because if I am a coach it is thanks to them."
($1 = 0.703 Euros)