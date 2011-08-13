MADRID Aug 13 Barcelona are getting ever closer to signing Cesc Fabregas but the midfielder is still an Arsenal player, coach Pep Guardiola said on the eve of the Spanish Super Cup against Real Madrid.

The European and La Liga champions travel to the Bernabeu on Sunday, and return to the Nou Camp for the second leg on Wednesday, with their long-standing pursuit of Arsenal's captain seemingly close to completion.

Media reports on Friday said the clubs had agreed a deal for the Spanish international that would cost Barca up to 40 million euros ($56.86 million) and all that was missing was the official confirmation.

"According to the information I have it is all very advanced but it still lacks a piece of paper. He is still an Arsenal player," Guardiola told a news conference on Saturday.

The Super Cup is the curtain-raiser to the new season that is scheduled to start next weekend but which is under threat after the Spanish players union (AFE) called a strike for the first two rounds of matches in the top two divisions.

The AFE have challenged the Spanish football league (LFP) to improve the financial protection available to players at clubs who have gone into administration, and who are not receiving wages, and for measures to force clubs to honour contracts.

Guardiola gave the players his backing.

"My opinion is this situation depends basically on the players," he added. "I back their stance and I give them my support because if I am a coach it is thanks to them."

