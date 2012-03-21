MADRID, March 21 Barcelona launched a new
Facebook application on Wednesday designed to help the Spanish,
European and world champions engage more effectively with their
28 million global fans on the social networking site.
FCB Alert would allow fans to access interactive features
including games, polls, video and other multimedia content, and
share it with fellow supporters, developer MicroStrategy said in
a statement.
The Virginia-based business intelligence software company
also said fans could follow news about the Catalan club and its
partners and sponsors, and purchase Barca merchandise.
Barca will be able to crunch the data fans are asked to
submit to gain a more accurate understanding of what their
followers in countries such as United States, Mexico, Brazil,
Indonesia and China are interested in and how best to serve
them.
"Alert is the perfect way to reach the club's tremendous
Facebook following, both locally and worldwide," said Didac Lee,
Barca's director of new technology.
"Using the Alert platform is a big step forward on multiple
fronts and connecting to our fan base at a deeper level is what
we're here for."
Barca have the most fans of any sports club on Facebook with
28.3 million clicking on the "Like" button on their page.
Spanish rivals Real Madrid are second with 25.9 million,
followed by English Premier League club Manchester United in
third with 23.5 million.
The Los Angeles Lakers NBA team have 12.5 million fans,
while baseball's New York Yankees have 5.3 million.
The new application would be officially unveiled at a news
conference in Barcelona on Thursday, MicroStrategy said.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Peter Rutherford)