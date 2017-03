MADRID Feb 20 Barcelona have been charged by a Spanish court with committing tax fraud in the signing of Brazil forward Neymar last year, a court spokesman said on Thursday.

"Judge Pablo Ruz has charged FC Barcelona with an infringement against the tax authority relating to the purchase of the Brazilian player," a court spokesman said.

Barca denied wrongdoing after local media reported on Wednesday the Spain's public prosecutor had asked for fraud charges to be laid against the club. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)