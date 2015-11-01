BARCELONA Nov 1 Barcelona have apologised to La Liga rivals Getafe after some of their players donned Halloween outfits and cavorted around the Madrid club's Coliseum stadium after Saturday's 2-0 victory for the Spanish and European champions.

The ghoulish images of the likes of Gerard Pique, Luis Suarez and Neymar were widely reproduced in local media and the Getafe players and officials were less than impressed, particularly by the intrusion into a post-match news conference being conducted by midfielder Victor Rodriguez.

"In no case was it our intention to offend or annoy any member of Getafe's team," Barca said on their website (www.fcbarcelona.es) on Sunday.

"The gate-crashing of the post-game interview area during Victor Rodriguez's press conference was an unfortunate and involuntary accident," they added.

"We would like to personally apologise to him, as well as to express our respect for him.

"The team is aware of the responsibility that comes with being an FC Barcelona player and would like to apologise to anyone who may have been offended, especially Getafe's players and supporters." (Writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Martyn Herman)