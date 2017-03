ZURICH Aug 20 Barcelona have lost an appeal against a decision to ban them from the transfer market for two consecutive windows, soccer's world governing body FIFA said in a statement on Wednesday.

As a result, Barca, who were found guilty of breaching rules on the international transfer of under-18 players, will be banned from registering players during the next transfer window in January as well as the 2015 summer window, FIFA said. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; editing by Ken Ferris)