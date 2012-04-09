MADRID, April 9 Seeing Real Madrid's lead
slashed from 10 points to four in the space of three weeks has
failed to convince Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola that his side
can overhaul Jose Mourinho's to win La Liga.
The champions, who are chasing a fourth consecutive league
title, host Getafe on Tuesday on the back of nine consecutive
victories.
A tenth would put them on 78 points from 32 matches, one
behind the leaders, who visit city rivals Atletico Madrid on
Wednesday after three draws in their last five matches.
"In the history of the league no one has ever overturned a
ten-point advantage," Guardiola told a news conference on
Monday.
"It is almost impossible for us to be champions. Now
everyone seems to think we have them beaten, a team that will
break the league goal-scoring record...but four points is still
a lot.
"People seem to take it for given we will beat them when
they come here (for the 'clasico' in two weeks time). Madrid
will come here knowing if they beat us they will be champions."
Local media have tagged Real's last seven games of the
season, which includes trips to Atletico, Athletic Bilbao and
Barcelona, as tougher, but Guardiola dismissed such talk.
"To be champions, we have to win our last seven games, which
will be difficult because it means winning 16 in a row,"
Guardiola said.
"People think it is easy to beat Getafe (one of only two
teams to have beaten them in the league).
"I don't want us to go into the (Getafe) game thinking Real
are scared and will not stand the pressure. They will be able to
stand it because they have great players."
In an attempt to dampen any sense of euphoria, Guardiola
fired out a warning to his own players, who have said they
believed it possible they could win the title.
"The players know what they have to do between now and the
end of the season," he added. "Smile less and run more."
Defenders Dani Alves and Gerard Pique are injury doubts
while Barca are awaiting a decision on an appeal over a fifth
yellow card for Cesc Fabregas from the weekend, which if
unsuccessful means he will be suspended.
(Reporting by Mark Elkington; To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com;
dave.thompson@thomsonreuters.com +44 207 542 7933; Reuters
messenger: dave.thompson.reuters.com@reuters.net; Please double
click on the newslink for more soccer)