BARCELONA, Sept 27 Neymar hit a hat-trick and Lionel Messi got two as Barcelona enjoyed a resounding 6-0 victory over Granada as they set the pace at the top of the La Liga table.

Barca got back on track with the perfect response after they drew 0-0 at Malaga last Wednesday without a shot on target and they now have 16 points from six games.

Cristiano Ronaldo kept up his rich scoring form with the second goal for Real Madrid in a 2-0 win at Villarreal after Luka Modric had put them ahead. They are fourth on 12 points.

Neymar broke Granada's stubborn resistance with a scrappy goal midway through the first half when his shot hit Jean-Sylvain Babin and looped over keeper Roberto Fernandez.

Then in the run up to halftime Granada's concentration slipped as Ivan Rakitic headed home a Messi cross and Neymar got his second.

Fernandez got to a Messi pass just ahead of Munir El Haddadi but he could only push the ball towards Neymar who knocked it into an open net.

A fine move led to Dani Alves volleying a cross for Messi to head home the fourth after 65 minutes and then Neymar was on target again as he confidently picked his spot in the corner four minutes later to complete his treble.

Messi got his second goal by stealing the ball off Jeison Murillo and then slottimg past the keeper.

Later on Saturday, champions Atletico Madrid entertain third-placed Sevilla. (Editing by Ken Ferris)