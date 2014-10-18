BARCELONA Oct 18 Lionel Messi hit the final goal for La Liga leaders Barcelona in a 3-0 win over Eibar on Saturday to move one off the league scoring record ahead of next weekend's Clasico with Real Madrid.

Cristiano Ronaldo maintained his blistering scoring form with two goals as Real swept aside Levante 5-0. They are in second place four points off the pace ahead of the showdown.

Barca needed Xavi to come to the rescue on the hour to finally break the resistance of a resolute Eibar side who are enjoying their first season in the top flight.

Neymar quickly added to the lead and then combined with Messi for the Argentine to notch his 250th league goal.

Messi, who this week celebrated 10 years since his Barca debut, has a chance against Real to beat Telmo Zarra's record of 251 goals for Athletic Bilbao in the 1940s and '50s.

Ronaldo slotted home a penalty for Real after 13 minutes following a foul by Juanfran on Javier Hernandez and the Mexican striker headed in from close range before halftime.

After the break Ronaldo completed his brace with a run down the left wing and a clinical finish and he now has 15 goals from the first eight league games.

James Rodriguez volleyed in the fourth after 65 minutes and Isco completed the rout with an 18-metre drive in the 82nd.

Champions Atletico Madrid, who are down in fifth place with 14 points from seven games, face Espanyol on Sunday.