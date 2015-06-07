BARCELONA, June 7 (Reuters)- - Sevilla midfielder Aleix Vidal will join treble winners Barcelona pending a medical for a reported 23 million euros ($25.5 million), the Catalan club said on Sunday.

Vidal has stood out for the Europa League winners this season and has been rewarded by his first call up to the latest Spain squad by coach Vicente del Bosque.

"Barcelona and Sevilla have reached an agreement for the transfer of Aleix Vidal," Barcelona said in a statement.

Vidal will have a medical on Monday and then sign a five year contract for Barcelona, who won the Champions League on Saturday following their La Liga triumph and King's Cup victory.

However, Barca will be unable to play Vidal until January 2016 due to a FIFA ban on bringing in new players for two transfer windows after breaking rules over the signing of foreign under-18 players. (Editing by Mitch Phillips)